Former head of Environmental Guard Octavian Berceanu to run for Bucharest mayor

The former head of the National Environmental Guard, Octavian Berceanu, is set to run for mayor of Bucharest, backed by the REPER party.

Berceanu, who gained notoriety for being tough on environmental rules, says he aims to make Bucharest “a breathable city, with green spaces, quality drinking water, and clean, civilized streets,” according to News.ro.

“I love Bucharest! I was born and raised in Bucharest, nourished by the energy of the people who fill it with life and hope. Our decisions build Bucharest, for better or worse, with every voice we hear that echoes in the lives of others. I choose to dedicate my time and knowledge for a breathable city, with green spaces, quality drinking water, and clean, civilized streets,” conveyed Octavian Berceanu, REPER’s candidate for the Capital City Hall.

In 2021, Berceanu was head of Romania’s National Environmental Guard, backed by the party Save Romania Union (USR). During that time, he stood out through surprise inspections, especially on weekends, at landfills or in areas where there was information that waste was being illegally and uncontrollably burned.

The REPER party now backing him for general mayor is a breakaway group from the defunct USR-PLUS alliance, a reformist grouping consisting of the Save Romania Union and former prime minister Dacian Ciolos’ PLUS party. REPER, formed around Ciolos, failed to obtain seats during the European or parliamentary 2024 elections, but did obtain 7% in the local elections in Bucharest.

During a conference held in early July, the party chose its leaders and leadership structure, as well as the candidate for the Capital City Hall.

The deputy mayor of District 1, Iulian Hatmanu, co-president of REPER Bucharest, said Berceanu would reform Bucharest.

“REPER supports the idea of a single candidate for the Capital City Hall, someone who has already proven they can deliver administrative results, who has courage, and who puts people’s needs first. We consider that such a candidate is Octavian Berceanu,” declared Iulian Hatmanu.

Bucharest is set to hold local elections for a new general mayor after Nicusor Dan's election as president of Romania.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Octavian Berceanu on Facebook)