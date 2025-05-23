Stelian Bujduveanu named interim mayor of Bucharest after Nicușor Dan’s resignation

President-elect Nicușor Dan officially resigned on Friday, May 23, from his role as general mayor of Bucharest. Also, in the extraordinary session of the Bucharest General Council (CGMB), council members appointed deputy mayor Stelian Bujduveanu (Liberal, PNL) as interim mayor.

Bujduveanu received 38 votes in favor, 8 against, and 6 annulled ballots, according to Euronews Romania. He will serve as acting mayor of the capital until partial local elections are held.

“Thus ends a mandate. In my opinion, what Bucharest needs to do is to continue accessing European funds - things are on track when it comes to district heating. The main issue facing Bucharest is financing, and I hope I can influence that from the new position I’ll take on, starting in 2026,” Nicușor Dan said after the CGMB meeting, as quoted by Digi24.

“Unfortunately, 2025 will be a lost year for City Hall, which will barely be able to cover its current obligations, excluding European funds. Urban planning is a critical issue for this city. I have full confidence in the team at the Urban Planning Directorate,” he added, noting that he will take part in debates on the General Urban Plan as a citizen.

Stelian Bujduveanu entered politics in 2012 as a member of the Democratic Liberal Party (PDL), and since 2015, following the PDL–PNL merger, he became a member of the National Liberal Party (PNL). He was first elected as a general councilor in 2016, and in December 2020 he was elected deputy mayor of Bucharest for the first time, a position he maintained in the following term as well, according to Hotnews.ro.

Nicușor Dan’s resignation is set to take effect Monday, May 26, when he is scheduled to be sworn in by Parliament as Romania’s next president.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / George Călin)