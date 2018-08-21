Former CEO of Romanian recruiting platform eJobs takes over as head of Clever Taxi

Andrei Frunza, the former CEO of eJobs – one of the biggest online recruiting platforms in Romania, is the new CEO of Clever Taxi, the biggest taxi app in Romania.

He replaces founder Mihai Rotaru, who decided to retire after selling the company to German group Daimler in June 2017.

“The constant increase we had each year positioned Clever Taxi as the best known and most used transport app in Romania, which then led to one of the biggest exits on the local mobile market. So, I’ve decided to take a break. We are happy we found Andrei after months of searches,” said Mihai Rotaru.

The Clever Taxi app is available in over 20 cities in Romania. It has 1 million users and over 20,000 registered drivers.

