Former consumer protection chief Cristian Popescu-Piedone indicted for allegedly warning hotel of inspection

Romania’s anticorruption prosecutors have indicted Cristian Popescu-Piedone, the former head of the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC), for allegedly warning a hotel in Sinaia ahead of an official inspection.

According to a statement released Wednesday, October 15, by the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA), Popescu-Piedone has been charged under judicial supervision with allowing unauthorized access to confidential information for the benefit of another party. Prosecutors allege he disclosed non-public details about an inspection in exchange for undue advantages.

Investigators say that on March 7, while serving as ANPC president, Popescu-Piedone informed a representative of a hotel in Sinaia that ANPC inspectors were scheduled to carry out a thematic inspection at the property later that day. He allegedly revealed the inspection’s objectives and advised the hotel representative on how to prepare the premises to appear compliant, helping the operator avoid potential sanctions for consumer protection violations.

Following the tip-off, hotel staff reportedly took steps to address irregularities before inspectors arrived. As a result, the accommodation unit was not fined after the inspection, prosecutors said.

The case has been sent to the Brașov Tribunal for trial, with prosecutors requesting that the preventive judicial measures imposed on Popescu-Piedone remain in place.

Prime minister Ilie Bolojan dismissed Cristian Popescu-Piedone from his post as president of the Consumer Protection Agency in July, following the anticorruption prosecutors’ investigation. The former ANPC chief denied any wrongdoing.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)