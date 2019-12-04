Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 04/12/2019 - 10:25
Social
Foreign workers registered in Romania up 150% in Jan-Mar
12 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The tight labor market, particularly in construction and in HoReCa, led to the increase of the quotas of migrant workers outside the EU approved on Romania's territory to 20,000 in 2019, compared to an initial figure of 7,000 last year that was further supplemented by another 8,000.

Up to now, over 5,000 employment permits have been granted, said chief commissioner Iulian Cardai, head of the Immigration Department of Bucharest.

"This year's quota is 20,000 new workers admitted to the labor market from outside the EU and up to now we have exceeded 5,000," Iulian Cîrdei said at an an event organized on April 10 by HORA, the employers' organization of hospitality companies.

The number of permits issued in January-March this year increased by 150% year-on-year. Most workers come from Vietnam, India, Sri Lanka and the Republic of Moldova. A company must invest between 1,000 and 10,000 euros for bringing a worker from outside Europe.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Fri, 04/12/2019 - 10:25
Social
Foreign workers registered in Romania up 150% in Jan-Mar
12 April 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The tight labor market, particularly in construction and in HoReCa, led to the increase of the quotas of migrant workers outside the EU approved on Romania's territory to 20,000 in 2019, compared to an initial figure of 7,000 last year that was further supplemented by another 8,000.

Up to now, over 5,000 employment permits have been granted, said chief commissioner Iulian Cardai, head of the Immigration Department of Bucharest.

"This year's quota is 20,000 new workers admitted to the labor market from outside the EU and up to now we have exceeded 5,000," Iulian Cîrdei said at an an event organized on April 10 by HORA, the employers' organization of hospitality companies.

The number of permits issued in January-March this year increased by 150% year-on-year. Most workers come from Vietnam, India, Sri Lanka and the Republic of Moldova. A company must invest between 1,000 and 10,000 euros for bringing a worker from outside Europe.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

11 April 2019
Business
Foreign investors’ expectations worsen amid regulatory changes in Romania
10 April 2019
Politics
Romania’s justice minister rejects all candidates for general prosecutor after interview
09 April 2019
Social
Austrian businessman kills himself in Romania after lovers’ quarrel
08 April 2019
Politics
European elections 2019: Who will Romania send to the European Parliament?
08 April 2019
Justice
Romania’s military prosecutors send to court 1989 Revolution file, former president to stand trial for crimes agains humanity
10 April 2019
Culture
Romanian film review – 30 Years Later: One World Romania
06 April 2019
Travel
Romania travel: Sugas Bai – the land of mineral waters, wild nature, and bears
04 April 2019
Nature
Wildlife watching in Romania: how to connect with stunning nature

Get in Touch with Us