Foreign workers registered in Romania up 150% in Jan-Mar

The tight labor market, particularly in construction and in HoReCa, led to the increase of the quotas of migrant workers outside the EU approved on Romania's territory to 20,000 in 2019, compared to an initial figure of 7,000 last year that was further supplemented by another 8,000.

Up to now, over 5,000 employment permits have been granted, said chief commissioner Iulian Cardai, head of the Immigration Department of Bucharest.

"This year's quota is 20,000 new workers admitted to the labor market from outside the EU and up to now we have exceeded 5,000," Iulian Cîrdei said at an an event organized on April 10 by HORA, the employers' organization of hospitality companies.

The number of permits issued in January-March this year increased by 150% year-on-year. Most workers come from Vietnam, India, Sri Lanka and the Republic of Moldova. A company must invest between 1,000 and 10,000 euros for bringing a worker from outside Europe.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)