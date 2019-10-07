Romanian Govt. proposes increase of 2019 foreign workers quota

The Labor Ministry is proposing an increase in the number of foreign workers in Romania to 30,000 this year, according to a project quoted by Economica.net.

The project is to change a Government decision establishing a 2019 quota of foreign workers newly-admitted to the local labor market of 20,000.

The increase is meant to meet a hike in the number of work permits requests and the local labor deficit. At the same time, the Labor Ministry said the increase can cover the needed labor force in sectors or jobs that cannot be covered by Romanian workers and prevent situations where foreigners work in Romania without the needed paperwork.

In the first six months of this year (until June 23), the General Immigration Inspectorate received 13,138 employment permit or reassignment requests, the project shows. Throughout the same period, 10,840 work or reassignment permits were issued, out of which 9,554 for permanent workers, 760 for detached workers, 130 for highly qualified workers, 287 for people transferred within the same company, 62 for cross-border workers, 45 for seasonal workers, 1 for an au pair worker, and 1 for an intern.

Data from the General Immigration Inspectorate show an increase of 165% in the number of work permits issued compared to the same period of 2018, when 4,091 work/reassignment permits were issued.

In the first five months of this year, out of the total available jobs offered to those looking for employment 64,091 were repeatedly declared unoccupied, according to data from the National Labor Agency.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]