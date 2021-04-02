Foreign tourist stays in Romanian hotels drop by 83% in 2020

The number of foreign tourists who checked into Romanian accommodation units dropped by 83%, from almost 2 million in 2019 to 453,000 in 2020, according to data released by the National Statistics Institute (INS).

The number of overnight stays by foreign tourists was also 81% lower year-on-year, at 996,000.

Meanwhile, the number of Romanian tourists who checked into local hotels and guesthouses also dropped by 44.5%, to 5.88 million.

Thus, the total activity in the local hotel industry dropped by more than half (52.7%) compared to 2019.

The average net occupancy rate of local hotels went down to 22.9%.

Of the 6.33 million tourists who checked into local accommodation units, over 1 million were recorded in Constanta county, which hosts most local seaside resorts, 715,000 went to Brasov county (mountain resorts), and only 560,000 went to Bucharest hotels.

Compared to 2019, the number of tourists who checked into Bucharest hotels was 72% lower.

(Photo: Pixabay)

