Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 02/04/2021 - 08:20
Business

Foreign tourist stays in Romanian hotels drop by 83% in 2020

04 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The number of foreign tourists who checked into Romanian accommodation units dropped by 83%, from almost 2 million in 2019 to 453,000 in 2020, according to data released by the National Statistics Institute (INS).

The number of overnight stays by foreign tourists was also 81% lower year-on-year, at 996,000.

Meanwhile, the number of Romanian tourists who checked into local hotels and guesthouses also dropped by 44.5%, to 5.88 million.

Thus, the total activity in the local hotel industry dropped by more than half (52.7%) compared to 2019.

The average net occupancy rate of local hotels went down to 22.9%.

Of the 6.33 million tourists who checked into local accommodation units, over 1 million were recorded in Constanta county, which hosts most local seaside resorts, 715,000 went to Brasov county (mountain resorts), and only 560,000 went to Bucharest hotels.

Compared to 2019, the number of tourists who checked into Bucharest hotels was 72% lower.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 16:59
03 November 2020
Business
Rentakub: How a local tourism business weathers the pandemic, aiming to become a "Romanian Airbnb"
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 02/04/2021 - 08:20
Business

Foreign tourist stays in Romanian hotels drop by 83% in 2020

04 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The number of foreign tourists who checked into Romanian accommodation units dropped by 83%, from almost 2 million in 2019 to 453,000 in 2020, according to data released by the National Statistics Institute (INS).

The number of overnight stays by foreign tourists was also 81% lower year-on-year, at 996,000.

Meanwhile, the number of Romanian tourists who checked into local hotels and guesthouses also dropped by 44.5%, to 5.88 million.

Thus, the total activity in the local hotel industry dropped by more than half (52.7%) compared to 2019.

The average net occupancy rate of local hotels went down to 22.9%.

Of the 6.33 million tourists who checked into local accommodation units, over 1 million were recorded in Constanta county, which hosts most local seaside resorts, 715,000 went to Brasov county (mountain resorts), and only 560,000 went to Bucharest hotels.

Compared to 2019, the number of tourists who checked into Bucharest hotels was 72% lower.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 10/30/2020 - 16:59
03 November 2020
Business
Rentakub: How a local tourism business weathers the pandemic, aiming to become a "Romanian Airbnb"
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

04 February 2021
Capital markets
Romania’s OMV Petrom proposes same dividend as last year despite 64% profit drop
02 February 2021
Business
UiPath, a startup launched in Bucharest, reaches USD 35 bln valuation before listing
28 January 2021
Social
What makes Bucharest such a great city for remote working?
20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
28 January 2021
Social
Brexit: What changes for Romanian citizens starting January 2021
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic