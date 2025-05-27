Foreign tourist attacked by bear while trying to feed it in Romania

A foreign tourist was bitten by a bear on Tuesday, May 27, while attempting to feed the animal near a hotel in Arefu commune, Argeș County, along Romania’s scenic Transfăgărășan road. According to media reports, emergency responders from the SMURD rescue service were dispatched to the site, and authorities issued a RO-Alert warning for the area.

According to initial information from the Argeș County Emergency Inspectorate (ISU) quoted by Digi24, the man, whose nationality has not been disclosed, was bitten on the hand. News.ro reported that the victim is a 77-year-old man who suffered bite wounds to his left forearm and abdominal area.

In response to the situation, authorities urged the public to avoid the area and stay indoors.

Residents and visitors were also advised to maintain a safe distance if encountering a bear, not to feed wild animals, and to refrain from taking photographs with them. Additionally, people were reminded to protect livestock without putting themselves at risk.

Bear encounters are not unusual in mountain areas of Romania, as the country is home to a large population of brown bears. In April, the Ministry of Environment shared the preliminary results of a study estimating the brown bear population to be between 10,419 and 12,770.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)