Foreign Investors Council announces new executive team

The Foreign Investors Council (FIC), one of the biggest organizations representing foreign investors in Romania, has re-elected Ramona Jurubiță, Country Managing Partner KPMG Romania as its president.

Eric Stab, Chairman & CEO of ENGIE Romania and Executive Director ENGIE Eastern Europe, and Cristian Secoșan, CEO Siemens Romania, will be vice-presidents. Daniel Anghel, PwC Board member and Tax and Legal Services Leader, has been appointed as treasurer.

FIC’s main objective is the improvement of the business environment through dialogue and constant public consultations with the public authorities and all the relevant actors.

"I thank my colleagues from the FIC Board of Directors for the trust they have placed in me. We will continue to contribute to building a resilient, diversified and high value-added economy for Romania. The reconfiguration of investments globally and regionally represents an opportunity in which the FIC can play two crucial roles in ensuring that our country is perceived as an attractive investment destination,” said FIC president Ramona Jurubiță.

In May, the Foreign Investors Council (FIC) elected a new Board of Directors that includes 15 members. There are eight expats in the new board: Francois Bloch (CEO BRD), Liudmila Climoc (CEO Orange), Alexey Golovin (KMG International), Steven van Groningen (CEO Raiffeisen Bank), Ivan Lokere (CEO Alinso Group), Sven Marinus (CEO Sodexo Pass Romania), Eric Stab (CEO Engie Romania), and Christina Verchere (CEO OMV Petrom).

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)