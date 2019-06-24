Foreign investors in Romania expect bigger business, profit but not much investments

Two-thirds of the foreign investors in Romania plan to invest small amounts of money this year: up to EUR 1 million, according to a survey by AmCham (American Chamber of Commerce). Nonetheless, they expect their business to expand: 71% of them expect their income to rise, 60% believe they will employ more people, and 54% expect an advance in investments (in general) Ziarul Financiar reported.

However, when it comes to expanding their own business, 23% admit that they plan no investment, 43% of them plan to invest up to EUR 1 million, 16% will invest up to EUR 10 million, 17% will invest up to EUR 100 million, and only 1% of them consider investments of over EUR 100 million.

Romania has performed beautifully over the past three years in terms of GDP growth, and foreign investors expect the trend to continue. At the same time, they see serious grounds against investing: the quality of transport infrastructure, the lack of policies and investment support programs, and macroeconomic instability.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)