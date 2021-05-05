Romania’s foreign exchange reserves go up in April

The foreign exchange reserves held by Romania's National Bank (BNR) stood at EUR 38.3 bln at the end of April 2021, up 7.3% (EUR 2.6 bln) compared to the end of March, the central bank announced on May 4.

During April, revenues of EUR 4.17 billion were reported, including the amounts resulting from the Finance Ministry's EUR 3.5 bln Eurobond issues and transfers from the European Commission. There were also outflows of EUR 1.58 bln.

The gold reserve remained at 103.6 tons. Given the evolutions of international prices, its value stood at EUR 4.88 bln.

Romania's international reserves (currencies plus gold) on April 30, 2021, were EUR 43.18 bln, compared to EUR 40.497 bln on March 31, 2021.

Payments due in May 2021 on account of public debt denominated in foreign currency, direct or guaranteed by the Finance Ministry, amount to about EUR 222 mln.

