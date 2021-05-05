Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 05/05/2021 - 08:20
Business

Romania’s foreign exchange reserves go up in April

05 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The foreign exchange reserves held by Romania's National Bank (BNR) stood at EUR 38.3 bln at the end of April 2021, up 7.3% (EUR 2.6 bln) compared to the end of March, the central bank announced on May 4.

During April, revenues of EUR 4.17 billion were reported, including the amounts resulting from the Finance Ministry's EUR 3.5 bln Eurobond issues and transfers from the European Commission. There were also outflows of EUR 1.58 bln.

The gold reserve remained at 103.6 tons. Given the evolutions of international prices, its value stood at EUR 4.88 bln.

Romania's international reserves (currencies plus gold) on April 30, 2021, were EUR 43.18 bln, compared to EUR 40.497 bln on March 31, 2021.

Payments due in May 2021 on account of public debt denominated in foreign currency, direct or guaranteed by the Finance Ministry, amount to about EUR 222 mln.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 13:38
10 June 2020
Profiles & Interviews
From Romania to Silicon Valley: A young Romanian entrepreneur builds on his patented posture correction technology
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 05/05/2021 - 08:20
Business

Romania’s foreign exchange reserves go up in April

05 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The foreign exchange reserves held by Romania's National Bank (BNR) stood at EUR 38.3 bln at the end of April 2021, up 7.3% (EUR 2.6 bln) compared to the end of March, the central bank announced on May 4.

During April, revenues of EUR 4.17 billion were reported, including the amounts resulting from the Finance Ministry's EUR 3.5 bln Eurobond issues and transfers from the European Commission. There were also outflows of EUR 1.58 bln.

The gold reserve remained at 103.6 tons. Given the evolutions of international prices, its value stood at EUR 4.88 bln.

Romania's international reserves (currencies plus gold) on April 30, 2021, were EUR 43.18 bln, compared to EUR 40.497 bln on March 31, 2021.

Payments due in May 2021 on account of public debt denominated in foreign currency, direct or guaranteed by the Finance Ministry, amount to about EUR 222 mln.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 06/09/2020 - 13:38
10 June 2020
Profiles & Interviews
From Romania to Silicon Valley: A young Romanian entrepreneur builds on his patented posture correction technology
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index, up 15.7% in four months
27 April 2021
Business
Ford will invest USD 300 mln to produce all-electric commercial vehicle at its plant in Romania
27 April 2021
Social
How to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Romania: Online appointments, mobile and drive-through centers & more
21 April 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
UiPath reaches USD 35 bln capitalization upon NYSE listing. CEO: Our journey began with 10 people in an apartment in Romania
20 April 2021
Business
Romanian FintechOS raises USD 60 mln in Series B funding round to continue international expansion
19 April 2021
RI +
Ufuk Tandoğan, CEO Garanti BBVA Romania: This country has become my second home
14 April 2021
Politics
Reformist USR-PLUS alliance says it no longer supports Romania's Liberal PM Florin Citu after health minister's dismissal
14 April 2021
RI +
How did reformist health minister Vlad Voiculescu become the Romanian ruling coalition’s apple of discord?