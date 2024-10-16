Business

Ford to open waiting list for first full-electric model produced in Romania in November

16 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ford announced on October 15 that it will open in November waiting lists for Romania customers interested in buying the new fully electric model E-Tourneo Courier, produced at the Ford Otosan factory in Craiova.

The first vehicle deliveries are expected in the first quarter of 2025.

The E-Tourneo Courier Trend (passenger version), with a 100 kW (136 HP) electric motor, is available at a launch price starting at EUR 21,750 without VAT in Romania.

E-Transit Courier Trend (cargo version), with a 100 kW (136 HP) electric motor, starts at EUR 24,800 without VAT.

The E-Tourneo Courier has a battery with a capacity of 43 kWh (usable), corresponding to an autonomy of up to 288 km. The electric motor develops 100 kW (136 HP) and 290 Nm 3. The maximum towing load is 750 kg.

The company says it offers a design inspired by that of SUVs and a spacious interior with five seats.

(Photo: Ford Otosan Facebook Page)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Business

Ford to open waiting list for first full-electric model produced in Romania in November

16 October 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ford announced on October 15 that it will open in November waiting lists for Romania customers interested in buying the new fully electric model E-Tourneo Courier, produced at the Ford Otosan factory in Craiova.

The first vehicle deliveries are expected in the first quarter of 2025.

The E-Tourneo Courier Trend (passenger version), with a 100 kW (136 HP) electric motor, is available at a launch price starting at EUR 21,750 without VAT in Romania.

E-Transit Courier Trend (cargo version), with a 100 kW (136 HP) electric motor, starts at EUR 24,800 without VAT.

The E-Tourneo Courier has a battery with a capacity of 43 kWh (usable), corresponding to an autonomy of up to 288 km. The electric motor develops 100 kW (136 HP) and 290 Nm 3. The maximum towing load is 750 kg.

The company says it offers a design inspired by that of SUVs and a spacious interior with five seats.

(Photo: Ford Otosan Facebook Page)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

16 October 2024
Events
Central Romania: Sibiu Christmas Market reveals opening dates
15 October 2024
Transport
1,000-space parking lot to be added to Bucharest Airport
15 October 2024
Justice
Romanian Parliament votes to lift immunity of former health minister Nelu Tătaru
15 October 2024
Administration
Unirii Square consolidation project leads to major conflict between mayors, scandal in downtown Bucharest
15 October 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange launches recruitment process for General Manager
15 October 2024
Macro
Romania’s industrial figures confirm subdued economic activity in August
14 October 2024
Environment
National Geographic article explores plans to create a national park in Romania’s Făgăraș Mountains
14 October 2024
M&A
Wolt acquires eMAG’s delivery platform Tazz in Romania