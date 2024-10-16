Ford announced on October 15 that it will open in November waiting lists for Romania customers interested in buying the new fully electric model E-Tourneo Courier, produced at the Ford Otosan factory in Craiova.

The first vehicle deliveries are expected in the first quarter of 2025.

The E-Tourneo Courier Trend (passenger version), with a 100 kW (136 HP) electric motor, is available at a launch price starting at EUR 21,750 without VAT in Romania.

E-Transit Courier Trend (cargo version), with a 100 kW (136 HP) electric motor, starts at EUR 24,800 without VAT.

The E-Tourneo Courier has a battery with a capacity of 43 kWh (usable), corresponding to an autonomy of up to 288 km. The electric motor develops 100 kW (136 HP) and 290 Nm 3. The maximum towing load is 750 kg.

The company says it offers a design inspired by that of SUVs and a spacious interior with five seats.

(Photo: Ford Otosan Facebook Page)

iulian@romania-insider.com