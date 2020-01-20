Ford emerges as second brand on Romanian car market

The market share of Ford on the Romanian car market (including passenger cars and commercial vehicles) reached 8.58% in 2019, and the number of registrations reached 16,168 units, the company said in a statement released on Friday, January 17.

The U.S. car producer, which operates a factory at Craiova, in southern Romania, was thus the second-largest player on the market (after local producer Dracia), the largest foreign brand, and the leader of the commercial vehicle segment.

On the passenger cars segment, Ford held a market share of 7.39%, slightly higher compared to 2018.

The best-selling models were Focus, EcoSport and Kuga.

“At the same time, Ford consolidated its position as a leader in the commercial vehicle market for the fourth year in a row," the release says.

The company holds a robust 15.85% market share in this segment, helped by the sales of the Transit, Transit Custom and Ranger models, all of them market leaders in their segments.

"To strengthen our leadership position, we developed, in the second part of 2019, our own car scrapping program for commercial vehicles, the only one of its kind in Romania," said Cristian Prichea, general manager of Ford Romania NSC.

(Photo: media.ford.com)

