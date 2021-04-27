Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Business

Ford is forced to slow down production of its Romanian car plant

27 April 2021
US automobile producer Ford announced that its car and engine factories in Romania would operate intermittently in the coming month.

However, the Romanian factory located in Craiova, alongside that located in Koln, Germany, will be the group's least impacted European production facilities because they make the best-selling models Puma and Fiesta, Ziarul Financiar commented.

As elsewhere in the automotive (and not only) industry, the problems are related to the supply of microchips.

"As a result of the semiconductor supply problem, which affects a large part of the global automotive industry, between April 26 and May 21, the Vehicle Production Department at Ford Craiova will operate in two shifts (instead of three). In addition, we currently estimate six days without vehicle production, on April 29, and between May 10 and 14, and 10 days without engine production, between April 26 and May 14. At the same time, we continue to prioritize key vehicle configurations, effectively managing our volumes allocated by semiconductors," said Ana-Maria Timis, Communications & Public Affairs Manager - Ford Romania & Eastern Europe.

