Business

Ford Otosan expects 40% more vehicles produced at its Romanian plant this year

09 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ford Otosan projects for the full year 2024 a production of between 650,000 and 700,000 vehicles for all the company's plants, out of which 250,000 – 270,000 would be assembled at the factory in Romania.

The factory in Romania would reach a capacity utilization rate of nearly 100%.

Last year, the Ford Otosan plant in Craiova assembled 190,964 vehicles, according to ACAROM.

Currently, the plant in Craiova assembles the facelift version of the small SUV Ford Puma, as well as two versions of the Ford Courier – one for passengers, Tourneo, and one for goods, Transit. 

According to previous statements by Ford officials, by the end of this year, all these models should be produced in 100% electric versions, with assembly also taking place at the plant in Romania.

(Photo: the company)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Business

Ford Otosan expects 40% more vehicles produced at its Romanian plant this year

09 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ford Otosan projects for the full year 2024 a production of between 650,000 and 700,000 vehicles for all the company's plants, out of which 250,000 – 270,000 would be assembled at the factory in Romania.

The factory in Romania would reach a capacity utilization rate of nearly 100%.

Last year, the Ford Otosan plant in Craiova assembled 190,964 vehicles, according to ACAROM.

Currently, the plant in Craiova assembles the facelift version of the small SUV Ford Puma, as well as two versions of the Ford Courier – one for passengers, Tourneo, and one for goods, Transit. 

According to previous statements by Ford officials, by the end of this year, all these models should be produced in 100% electric versions, with assembly also taking place at the plant in Romania.

(Photo: the company)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

08 August 2024
Politics
Romania's Liberal Party spends millions of euros promoting party leader's book
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Deloitte report: Romania, among top three most affordable European countries for new housing
08 August 2024
Real Estate
Bucharest's booming short-term rental market reaches EUR 40 mln
08 August 2024
Energy
Romania to auction CfDs for 1,500 MW of PV and wind projects this year
08 August 2024
Sports
Romania's Mihaela Cambei wins silver in 49kg weightlifting competition at Paris Olympics
07 August 2024
Macro
Romania’s central bank makes new monetary policy rate cut amid economic adjustments
06 August 2024
Business
Dacia Duster among contenders for Europe’s Car of the Year 2025
06 August 2024
Sports
Mircea Lucescu replaces Edi Iordănescu as coach of Romania’s national football team