Ford Otosan expects 40% more vehicles produced at its Romanian plant this year

Ford Otosan projects for the full year 2024 a production of between 650,000 and 700,000 vehicles for all the company's plants, out of which 250,000 – 270,000 would be assembled at the factory in Romania.

The factory in Romania would reach a capacity utilization rate of nearly 100%.

Last year, the Ford Otosan plant in Craiova assembled 190,964 vehicles, according to ACAROM.

Currently, the plant in Craiova assembles the facelift version of the small SUV Ford Puma, as well as two versions of the Ford Courier – one for passengers, Tourneo, and one for goods, Transit.

According to previous statements by Ford officials, by the end of this year, all these models should be produced in 100% electric versions, with assembly also taking place at the plant in Romania.

(Photo: the company)

