Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 09:10
Business
Ford drives recovery of Romania’s car production in Jul-Aug
11 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Dacia and Ford, the two carmakers in Romania, produced almost 59,500 cars in July-August, up 10% compared to the same period last year, according to data from the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM).

This is the first increase in the local production since mid-March, when the state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic paralyzed the local industry.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The Dacia factory in Mioveni produced 33,378 units in July-August, a slight decrease compared to the similar interval of 2019 when it made 36,404 units.

Meanwhile, Ford produced 26,118 Puma and EcoSport SUVs in July-August, up 46% from the same period in 2019. Ford thus reached 44% of total car production in Romania with the Puma and EcoSport SUVs, as its plant in Craiova resumed production at a similar level to that before the state of emergency.

In the first eight months of the year, Ford accounted for 41% of the country’s automobile production, a performance given the broader range of models produced by Dacia and the slightly higher priced models produced by Ford.  

[email protected]

(Photo source: Media.ford.com)

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 09:10
Business
Ford drives recovery of Romania’s car production in Jul-Aug
11 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Dacia and Ford, the two carmakers in Romania, produced almost 59,500 cars in July-August, up 10% compared to the same period last year, according to data from the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM).

This is the first increase in the local production since mid-March, when the state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic paralyzed the local industry.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The Dacia factory in Mioveni produced 33,378 units in July-August, a slight decrease compared to the similar interval of 2019 when it made 36,404 units.

Meanwhile, Ford produced 26,118 Puma and EcoSport SUVs in July-August, up 46% from the same period in 2019. Ford thus reached 44% of total car production in Romania with the Puma and EcoSport SUVs, as its plant in Craiova resumed production at a similar level to that before the state of emergency.

In the first eight months of the year, Ford accounted for 41% of the country’s automobile production, a performance given the broader range of models produced by Dacia and the slightly higher priced models produced by Ford.  

[email protected]

(Photo source: Media.ford.com)

Read next
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content