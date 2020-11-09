Ford drives recovery of Romania’s car production in Jul-Aug

Dacia and Ford, the two carmakers in Romania, produced almost 59,500 cars in July-August, up 10% compared to the same period last year, according to data from the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM).

This is the first increase in the local production since mid-March, when the state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic paralyzed the local industry.

The Dacia factory in Mioveni produced 33,378 units in July-August, a slight decrease compared to the similar interval of 2019 when it made 36,404 units.

Meanwhile, Ford produced 26,118 Puma and EcoSport SUVs in July-August, up 46% from the same period in 2019. Ford thus reached 44% of total car production in Romania with the Puma and EcoSport SUVs, as its plant in Craiova resumed production at a similar level to that before the state of emergency.

In the first eight months of the year, Ford accounted for 41% of the country’s automobile production, a performance given the broader range of models produced by Dacia and the slightly higher priced models produced by Ford.

(Photo source: Media.ford.com)