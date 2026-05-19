Capital markets

Fondul Proprietatea contributes EUR 11 mln to prevent dilution of stake in Constanta Port

19 May 2026

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Fondul Proprietatea (BVB: FP) on May 15 exercised its preemptive right and subscribed 5,632,510 new shares in the National Company Administration of Maritime Ports (CNAPM), with a nominal value of RON 10 per share and a total value of RON 56.3 million (EUR 11 million), according to a report published on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and cited by Ziarul Financiar.

The subscription took place on May 15, 2026, as part of the increase in the share capital of CNAPM approved by the decision of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of March 30, 2026. 

FP exercised its preemptive right in order to maintain its existing participation percentage in the company's share capital.

CNAPM represents the second most valuable holding in the Fondul Proprietatea portfolio, after the stake in Aeroporturi Bucureşti.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Timon Schneider/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Capital markets

Fondul Proprietatea contributes EUR 11 mln to prevent dilution of stake in Constanta Port

19 May 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Fondul Proprietatea (BVB: FP) on May 15 exercised its preemptive right and subscribed 5,632,510 new shares in the National Company Administration of Maritime Ports (CNAPM), with a nominal value of RON 10 per share and a total value of RON 56.3 million (EUR 11 million), according to a report published on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and cited by Ziarul Financiar.

The subscription took place on May 15, 2026, as part of the increase in the share capital of CNAPM approved by the decision of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of March 30, 2026. 

FP exercised its preemptive right in order to maintain its existing participation percentage in the company's share capital.

CNAPM represents the second most valuable holding in the Fondul Proprietatea portfolio, after the stake in Aeroporturi Bucureşti.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Timon Schneider/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

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