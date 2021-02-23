Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 02/23/2021 - 12:54
Capital markets

Fondul Proprietatea confirms the sale of its whole stake in Nuclearelectrica

23 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Fondul Proprietatea (FP), the biggest investment fund in Romania, has sold its entire stake in state-controlled nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN), according to the fund’s annual financial report.

The fund held a 7.1% stake in Nuclearelectrica at the end of 2019, which it sold through successive transactions on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The biggest transaction was recorded on December 23, when Fondul Proprietatea sold 4.67% of Nuclearelectrica’s shares through 11 deals worth RON 237.7 mln (EUR 48.8 mln), according to data on the BVB website.

Since those deals, the price of Nuclearelectrica’s shares has surged by 33%. Fondul Proprietatea’s shares also went up by 13% in the last two months.

The Romanian state holds 82.5% of Nuclearelectrica’s shares while the remaining 17.5% are in the portfolios of institutional and individual investors on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. Nuclearelectrica’s market capitalization currently stands at RON 6.79 bln (EUR 1.39 bln).

[email protected]

(Photo source: BVB)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 02/23/2021 - 12:54
Capital markets

Fondul Proprietatea confirms the sale of its whole stake in Nuclearelectrica

23 February 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Fondul Proprietatea (FP), the biggest investment fund in Romania, has sold its entire stake in state-controlled nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN), according to the fund’s annual financial report.

The fund held a 7.1% stake in Nuclearelectrica at the end of 2019, which it sold through successive transactions on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The biggest transaction was recorded on December 23, when Fondul Proprietatea sold 4.67% of Nuclearelectrica’s shares through 11 deals worth RON 237.7 mln (EUR 48.8 mln), according to data on the BVB website.

Since those deals, the price of Nuclearelectrica’s shares has surged by 33%. Fondul Proprietatea’s shares also went up by 13% in the last two months.

The Romanian state holds 82.5% of Nuclearelectrica’s shares while the remaining 17.5% are in the portfolios of institutional and individual investors on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. Nuclearelectrica’s market capitalization currently stands at RON 6.79 bln (EUR 1.39 bln).

[email protected]

(Photo source: BVB)

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 February 2021
Capital markets
Romanian IT group Bittnet's shares added to FTSE Russel indices
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
19 February 2021
Business
Romanian fintech startup iFactor raises EUR 700,000 on London-based crowdfunding platform Seedrs
19 February 2021
Business
Former Romanian billionaire Ioan Niculae gets final five-year jail sentence for corruption
18 February 2021
Entertainment
Wild Danube: Wild Carpathia series producer Charlie Ottley starts work on new movie
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania
18 February 2021
Profiles & Interviews
My Romania Story - Janneke Klop (Dutch): I could travel the world but Romania keeps tugging at my heart
12 February 2021
RI +
Three international startups with Romanian co-founders that raised nine-digit investments