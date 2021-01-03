Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 03/01/2021 - 14:38
Business

Flydubai to launch flights to Romania's Cluj-Napoca

01 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Dubai-based airline Flydubai will operate twice-weekly flights between Dubai International airport and Avram Iancu International Airport in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania, starting March 20, the company announced.

It is the airline's second destination in Romania, in addition to the double daily service between Dubai International and Bucharest's Henri Coanda International Airport. 

With the start of flights to Cluj-Napoca, the carrier will serve the Romanian market with a total of 16 weekly flights.

"We first started operating to Bucharest with four flights a week in 2012. Since then, Flydubai has more than tripled its operations to the market as demand has grown for commercial and cargo traffic between Romania and the UAE. We are excited to offer more options for convenient direct air links to the market with the start of our flights to Cluj-Napoca, and we look forward to further stimulating travel and trade flows in both directions," Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at Flydubai, said.

Emirates will codeshare on this route, offering travelers connections through Dubai's international aviation hub to 155 destinations between both the Emirates and Flydubai networks including Australia, China, Indian Ocean, Japan, South Asia, and the United States.

(Photo: Senohrabek | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 14:11
30 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Changing the lives of children in need: An American woman's humanitarian work in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 03/01/2021 - 14:38
Business

Flydubai to launch flights to Romania's Cluj-Napoca

01 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Dubai-based airline Flydubai will operate twice-weekly flights between Dubai International airport and Avram Iancu International Airport in Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania, starting March 20, the company announced.

It is the airline's second destination in Romania, in addition to the double daily service between Dubai International and Bucharest's Henri Coanda International Airport. 

With the start of flights to Cluj-Napoca, the carrier will serve the Romanian market with a total of 16 weekly flights.

"We first started operating to Bucharest with four flights a week in 2012. Since then, Flydubai has more than tripled its operations to the market as demand has grown for commercial and cargo traffic between Romania and the UAE. We are excited to offer more options for convenient direct air links to the market with the start of our flights to Cluj-Napoca, and we look forward to further stimulating travel and trade flows in both directions," Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at Flydubai, said.

Emirates will codeshare on this route, offering travelers connections through Dubai's international aviation hub to 155 destinations between both the Emirates and Flydubai networks including Australia, China, Indian Ocean, Japan, South Asia, and the United States.

(Photo: Senohrabek | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 10/29/2020 - 14:11
30 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Changing the lives of children in need: An American woman's humanitarian work in Romania
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian farm supplies retailer’s listing on Bucharest Stock Exchange makes new millionaire
01 March 2021
RI +
Urban Cultor: Bucharest project bets on urban gardening’s potential, works to get city residents to compost
22 February 2021
Capital markets
Romanian IT group Bittnet's shares added to FTSE Russel indices
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
19 February 2021
Business
Romanian fintech startup iFactor raises EUR 700,000 on London-based crowdfunding platform Seedrs
19 February 2021
Business
Former Romanian billionaire Ioan Niculae gets final five-year jail sentence for corruption
18 February 2021
Entertainment
Wild Danube: Wild Carpathia series producer Charlie Ottley starts work on new movie
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania