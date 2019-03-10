RO e-scooter service Flow integrates car sharing service and expands abroad

The Romanian startup that has created the Flow electric scooter service will merge its operations with the car sharing service eGO, launched in 2017 in partnership with BCR, announced Bogdan Enoiu, the manager of the Flow business.

The operation involves including the eGO service under the Flow brand, in a common system where electric cars can be rented through the Flow application, as a unique integrated mobility solution, Profit.ro reported.

The integration will be effective starting this week, based on a collaboration protocol.

"We need to get to an application that will indicate the best route between two locations, meaning the fastest, cleanest, and cheapest route, by the use of the subway (public transport), electric car, electric scooter, and walk, explained Enoiu.

He also announced that Flow will expand next year to Belgrade (Serbia), and aims for further expansion to Croatia and Israel.

The Flow e-scooter rental service launched in Bucharest earlier this year, around the same time that American group Lime and local company Wolf-E launched similar services in the Romanian capital.

The Flow e-scooter service is also available in Cluj-Napoca. Meanwhile, the eGO service, which allows users to rent electric cars for short trips, is available in Bucharest, Constanta, and was recently launched in Timisoara.

