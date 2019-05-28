Flow gets Bucharest municipality permit to park e-scooters near subway stations

The Romanian startup that created the Flow e-scooters brand has signed an agreement with the City Hall to install its vehicles near 13 metro stations.

The agreement is valid until the end of the year with the option to extend it depending on the success of the project, Profit.ro reported. In the first stage, 640 e-scooters and 320 loading stations will be used, with the final number of stations to later increase to 640.

Flow launched in May the electric scooter rental service in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca, a service that will be introduced in Timisoara this summer and further expanded at a national level.

The General Council must also endorse Flow’s agreement with Bucharest City Hall.

Separately, US startup Lime, a service that allows renting electric scooters and bicycles, which reached a valuation of over USD 10 billion last summer, has already entered the Romanian market through a partnership with the Bucharest City Hall. A fleet of 1,000 electric scooters will be made available in Bucharest through this partnership. They will be located near metro stations, public parking areas, public parks and gardens, theatres, museums, libraries, as well as in promenade areas.

In related news, Taxify officials recently said that the company was considering entering Romania’s e-scooter market as well. Lime started a partnership with Uber last summer.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)