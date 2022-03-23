Romania’s Senate head travels to the US for a working visit this month

Florin Citu, the president of the Romanian Senate, will be on a working visit in Washington DC, the US, between March 24 and March 30. The parliamentary delegation will have a series of official meetings with representatives of the US Senate and House of Representatives, the US State Department, the business environment and the Romanian community in the area.

According to a press release, this is the first visit to the US made by a president of the Romanian Senate in the last 10 years.

The visit is aimed at "highlighting the Parliament's full support for the bilateral transatlantic relationship with the United States, based on the Strategic Partnership and NATO membership," reads the Romanian Senate's announcement.

Romanian and US officials will discuss the Romanian-American bilateral relationship, political, economic and security cooperation, as well as international projects. The agenda will also include another topic of significant importance for Romania, namely the country's accession to the Visa Waiver program.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)