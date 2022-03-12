Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Sat, 03/12/2022 - 12:44
Politics

U.S. VP Kamala Harris emphasizes U.S. commitment to NATO during Bucharest visit

12 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The United States’ commitment to NATO’s Article 5, according to which an attack against one ally is considered as an attack against all, is “ironclad,” U.S. vice president Kamala Harris said during her visit to Bucharest on March 11.

“America’s commitment to Article 5 is ironclad. We take very seriously our role and the relationships that we have within the NATO Alliance. We take seriously and are prepared to act on the words we speak when we say an attack against one is an attack against all,” she said at a press conference with president Klaus Iohannis.

She mentioned the 1,000-member Stryker squadron recently deployed to Romania, as well as the United States Congress’ USD 13.6 billion package for Ukraine.

Asked about the chances of the war in Ukraine extending towards Romania and the Republic of Moldova, she referenced the U.S. partnership with Romania and the commitment to NATO’s Article 5. 

“I cannot repeat frequently enough that the United States is committed to our friendship and alliance with Romania. And to that end, we have a continuous and rotating commitment of U.S. troops to this country, most recently with the deployment of the 1,000-member Stryker squadron. And as the people of Romania know, we also know that this is a dynamic situation, and we will, on a daily basis, assess the needs that we have to maintain stability in this region. As it relates to what might be the future conduct of Putin, I cannot speculate. But we are clear in our position, which is that as a member of NATO, an attack against one is an attack against all,” she said.

In his turn, president Iohannis said there is no information indicating Romania would be a target for an aggression. “We do not have information that would indicate that Romania would represent a target of an aggression. On the other hand, it is very clear that this Russian action, this war started against Ukraine, definitely created, definitely produced a result - a visible, a firm, a clear result. And it’s represented by the unity of NATO and the determination of NATO Allies to stand together and to defend themselves- each other.”

Iohannis also spoke of the “unshakeable security guarantees” that Romania currently enjoys and said Romanians could be confident about their safety.

“I have conveyed my gratitude for these unshakeable security guarantees as the Romanian society has never had in its history, and thanks to which every citizen of Romania can be confident about his own safety and the safety of his family,” he said.

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 03/03/2022 - 10:12
03 March 2022
Politics
Defence Ministry: 22 aircraft from 3 NATO countries are deployed in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Sat, 03/12/2022 - 12:44
Politics

U.S. VP Kamala Harris emphasizes U.S. commitment to NATO during Bucharest visit

12 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The United States’ commitment to NATO’s Article 5, according to which an attack against one ally is considered as an attack against all, is “ironclad,” U.S. vice president Kamala Harris said during her visit to Bucharest on March 11.

“America’s commitment to Article 5 is ironclad. We take very seriously our role and the relationships that we have within the NATO Alliance. We take seriously and are prepared to act on the words we speak when we say an attack against one is an attack against all,” she said at a press conference with president Klaus Iohannis.

She mentioned the 1,000-member Stryker squadron recently deployed to Romania, as well as the United States Congress’ USD 13.6 billion package for Ukraine.

Asked about the chances of the war in Ukraine extending towards Romania and the Republic of Moldova, she referenced the U.S. partnership with Romania and the commitment to NATO’s Article 5. 

“I cannot repeat frequently enough that the United States is committed to our friendship and alliance with Romania. And to that end, we have a continuous and rotating commitment of U.S. troops to this country, most recently with the deployment of the 1,000-member Stryker squadron. And as the people of Romania know, we also know that this is a dynamic situation, and we will, on a daily basis, assess the needs that we have to maintain stability in this region. As it relates to what might be the future conduct of Putin, I cannot speculate. But we are clear in our position, which is that as a member of NATO, an attack against one is an attack against all,” she said.

In his turn, president Iohannis said there is no information indicating Romania would be a target for an aggression. “We do not have information that would indicate that Romania would represent a target of an aggression. On the other hand, it is very clear that this Russian action, this war started against Ukraine, definitely created, definitely produced a result - a visible, a firm, a clear result. And it’s represented by the unity of NATO and the determination of NATO Allies to stand together and to defend themselves- each other.”

Iohannis also spoke of the “unshakeable security guarantees” that Romania currently enjoys and said Romanians could be confident about their safety.

“I have conveyed my gratitude for these unshakeable security guarantees as the Romanian society has never had in its history, and thanks to which every citizen of Romania can be confident about his own safety and the safety of his family,” he said.

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 03/03/2022 - 10:12
03 March 2022
Politics
Defence Ministry: 22 aircraft from 3 NATO countries are deployed in Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 March 2022
Social
COVID-19: Romania will end state of alert and start lifting pandemic restrictions
28 February 2022
Social
#StandWithUkraine: War splits Ukrainian families as women and children seek safety in Romania and Europe
28 February 2022
Politics
More NATO resources consolidate in Romania following response force activation
28 February 2022
Social
Solidarity with Ukraine: How you can help refugees coming to Romania & where to donate
24 February 2022
Politics
President: Romania won’t be drawn in the military conflict in Ukraine!
01 March 2022
RI +
Work & travel: Romanian-born Irina Papuc, a full-time digital nomad running a fully remote company
16 February 2022
RI +
When a foreign country feels like home: A Spaniard’s special connection to Romania
07 February 2022
RI +
Romanian startup plans to take its AI-based x-ray analysis software to Western Europe and further