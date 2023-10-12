All flights to and from Craiova Airport in southern Romania temporarily relocated to Bucharest

All flights to and from Craiova Airport will be temporarily relocated to Henri Coandă Airport in Bucharest for ten days in October due to construction work.

Flights to and from Craiova scheduled for the period of October 16-25, 2023, will be operated from Bucharest, according to the director of Craiova Airport, G4media.ro reported, citing Boardingpass. Construction and modernization work is to be carried out on the runway of the airport.

"During the period of October 16-25, a series of works will take place as part of the expansion and modernization project, which involves leveling the runway surface and establishing the safety area. All flights will be relocated to Henri Coandă International Airport during this period," Sorin Manda, the director of Craiova Airport, told Oltenia Live in August.

The airport official did not provide specific information about the total number of flights impacted, but according to BoardingPass's investigations, it involves more than 60 round-trip flights.

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air has already made changes to its reservation system, suspending ticket sales for flights to/from Craiova for the period of October 16-28, 2023.

(Photo source: Aeroportul International Craiova on Facebook)