Wizz Air moves Bucharest flights from Edinburgh to Glasgow

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air said it would transfer its Bucharest flights from Edinburgh to Glasgow Airport next month.

Thus, starting with November 14, the airline will operate direct flights from Bucharest to Glasgow twice per week, on Mondays and Fridays. Tickets can already be booked on the Wizz Air website or via the app for prices starting at RON 119.

“We constantly strive to offer the most convenient and diversified route network in Romania. Glasgow is the newest destination from Bucharest, which passengers can now enjoy at low fares,” said Zsuzsa Trubek, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air.

Earlier this month, the low-cost carrier announced plans to make Bucharest its largest base amid a strong expansion of its local operations. In June 2024, Wizz Air will allocate two more Airbus A321neo aircraft to its base in Bucharest, launch a new route to Leipzig, and increase frequencies on 21 of its existing services to the Romanian capital.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: 9parusnikov/Dreamstime.com)