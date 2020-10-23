Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/23/2020 - 08:20
Business

Romanian electro-IT retailer Flanco launches one-month Black Friday campaign

23 October 2020
Romanian electro-IT retailer Flanco, which runs online operations and physical stores, kicks off its tenth Black Friday sales campaign.

The promotion season will take place between October 23 and November 30 and comes with discounts of up to 80% on over one million products sold in Franco's network of 157 stores and online, the retailer announced on Thursday, October 22.

For this year's Black Friday edition, Flanco will have special offers mainly for the products that have recorded the highest sales in recent months. Thus, robot vacuum cleaners, this year's best-sellers, will have discounts of up to 50%, as well as televisions.

"The 10th edition of Black Friday is a completely different one, not only for the completely unusual market conditions but also for the fact that it is an anniversary edition," said Dragos Sirbu, CEO of Flanco Retail.

Customers will also have the opportunity to return products that don't meet their expectations. To limit this kind of situation, Flanco recently launched the in-store pick-up service, allowing customers to order online and select any store in the Flanco network where they want the product to be delivered. Customers can see and check the products in the store before picking them up to ensure that the products ordered are what they need.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Radub85/Dreamstime.com)

