Romanian electro-IT retailer Flanco launches one-month Black Friday campaign

Romanian electro-IT retailer Flanco, which runs online operations and physical stores, kicks off its tenth Black Friday sales campaign.

The promotion season will take place between October 23 and November 30 and comes with discounts of up to 80% on over one million products sold in Franco's network of 157 stores and online, the retailer announced on Thursday, October 22.

For this year's Black Friday edition, Flanco will have special offers mainly for the products that have recorded the highest sales in recent months. Thus, robot vacuum cleaners, this year's best-sellers, will have discounts of up to 50%, as well as televisions.

"The 10th edition of Black Friday is a completely different one, not only for the completely unusual market conditions but also for the fact that it is an anniversary edition," said Dragos Sirbu, CEO of Flanco Retail.

Customers will also have the opportunity to return products that don't meet their expectations. To limit this kind of situation, Flanco recently launched the in-store pick-up service, allowing customers to order online and select any store in the Flanco network where they want the product to be delivered. Customers can see and check the products in the store before picking them up to ensure that the products ordered are what they need.

(Photo source: Radub85/Dreamstime.com)