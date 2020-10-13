Black Friday in Romania, two weeks earlier than Black Friday in the US this year

The Black Friday shopping event in Romania will take place on Friday, November 13, this year, two weeks earlier than the Black Friday in the US, which takes place on November 27. The Black Friday date in Romania was announced by eMAG, the biggest local online retailer, which is also the local retailer that imported this international event to the local market in 2011.

“Interest in the most anticipated shopping event of the year has grown from year to year. Since the first edition, Black Friday has attracted new customers who order online for the first time due to the good prices and the wide range of products available from anywhere. Last year, 90% of Romanians had heard about Black Friday, and more than 53% of them planned to buy at least one product on offer, according to Kantar Romania,” reads a press release by eMAG.

In 2019, eMAG recorded sales of almost RON 500 mln (EUR 103 mln) on Black Friday (November 15, 2019). The Black Friday sales thus represented more than 10% of the retailer’s turnover in 2019 – RON 4.56 bln (EUR 940 mln).

In recent years, it has become a tradition that the Black Friday shopping event in Romania takes place earlier than the US Black Friday. This is because courier firms have to deliver a lot of parcels and retailers want to make sure that all orders are delivered before the mini holiday around Romania's National Day (November 30, December 1).

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)