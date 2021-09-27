Profile picture for user andreich
Business

Romanian electro-IT retailer Flanco develops new mixed store format

27 September 2021
Romanian electro-IT retailer Flanco opened its largest store on September 24, following an investment of RON 2.5 mln (EUR 0.5 mln), Economica.net reported.

Located in the AFI shopping center in Ploiești, it stretches over 2,000 square metres and will serve both as a point of sale and as a logistics platform for products ordered online.

The point of sale in the new store occupies an area of 1,400 square meters, the rest of the area being allocated to the logistics platform through which the retailer wants to streamline, and ship products ordered online faster. The two activities will be carried out by a team of 30 people, of which 25 consultants.

"We decided to relocate a store with very good results - Flanco Afi Ploiești - in a space with a larger area and to turn it into the largest store of the network", says Ionut Cîrstea, Retail Manager Flanco Retail. "This change is part of our expansion strategy toward the high-traffic shopping centers. But we are also looking for perfect online-offline integration, so much necessary under the current conditions," he explained.

(Photo: Radub85/ Dreamstime)

