Environment

Hundreds of flamingos appear on Romania’s Black Sea coast

17 September 2025

Several hundred flamingos have stopped near the Romanian coast on their migration route to warmer shores. Specifically, they rested on Lake Nuntași, north of Constanta. 

According to Birds of the World, flamingos migrate year-round in Africa, Asia, and Southern Europe, but are still a rare sight in Romania. Since 2021, however, the unmistakable pink birds have been observed in the country with increasing frequency. 

Experts cited by Digi24 say Romania has been on the flamingos’ migration route for over a decade, and the lakes near the coast are the perfect resting spot. The weather is warm, the waters are not too deep, and algae and crustaceans are plentiful.

Specialists warn that the sighting should not lead to masses of tourists going to the coast to see flamingos, as smaller groups and colonies of flamingos are especially vulnerable to external disturbances. The birds are normally extremely easily frightened, so people are advised to keep their distance.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Administratia Rezervatiei Biosferei Delta Dunarii on Facebook)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Several hundred flamingos have stopped near the Romanian coast on their migration route to warmer shores. Specifically, they rested on Lake Nuntași, north of Constanta. 

According to Birds of the World, flamingos migrate year-round in Africa, Asia, and Southern Europe, but are still a rare sight in Romania. Since 2021, however, the unmistakable pink birds have been observed in the country with increasing frequency. 

Experts cited by Digi24 say Romania has been on the flamingos' migration route for over a decade, and the lakes near the coast are the perfect resting spot. The weather is warm, the waters are not too deep, and algae and crustaceans are plentiful.

Specialists warn that the sighting should not lead to masses of tourists going to the coast to see flamingos, as smaller groups and colonies of flamingos are especially vulnerable to external disturbances. The birds are normally extremely easily frightened, so people are advised to keep their distance.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Administratia Rezervatiei Biosferei Delta Dunarii on Facebook)

