Five new Romanian companies included in FTSE Russell index series

Five new Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB)-listed companies were included as of March 21, in the FTSE Russell index series dedicated to Emerging Markets.

They are MedLife (BVB: M, medical services), Purcari Wineries (BVB: WINE, winery), Conpet (BVB: COTE, petroleum products transportation), IMPACT Developer & Contractor (BVB: IMP, real estate development) and Sphera Franchise Group (BVB: SFG, restaurants operator).

Thus, M shares will be part of the FTSE Global All Cap indices while WINE, COTE, IMP and SFG will be included in the FTSE Global Micro Cap indices.

At the same time, Nuclearelectrica (BVB: SNN, energy generation), already included in the FTSE Global All Cap indices since September 21, 2020, moves from Small Cap to the Mid Cap category.

The global index provider FTSE Russell also announced the exclusion from the FTSE Global Micro Cap indices of the Bittnet Systems (BVB: BNET, IT services provider) shares, effective with March 21.

Also starting March 21, the main index BET and its total return variants reach 20 companies for the first time after including Aquila shares (BVB: AQ, FMCG distribution).

(Photo: Rawpixelimages / Dreamstime)

