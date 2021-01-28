Five Romanian listed companies get maximum score for investor relations

Five of the companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) received the maximum score (10 out of 10) for following the best practices in investor relations (IR), according to the second edition of the VEKTOR indicator released by the Romanian Investor Relations Association (ARIR).

The five companies are lender Banca Transilvania (TLV), power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN), drug producer Antibiotice (ATB), construction materials producer Teraplast (TRP), and winemaker Purcari (WINE).

Ten other companies got scores over nine. VEKTOR measures the quality of the listed companies’ communication with investors and is calculated based on a methodology that comprises 15 criteria, in line with international best practices in the field.

A total of 77 companies were evaluated and received scores from 0 (low communication) to 10 (excellent communication).

The average of the VEKTOR indicator for all companies is 3.8, an increase of 0.2 points compared to the 2019 results, while the average for the premium category companies is 7.3.

The 17 companies included in the BET index have an average score of 8.6 up from 8 in 2019.

(Photo: Diana Oros/ Inquam Photos)

