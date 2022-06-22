Dance companies from Israel, Spain, Germany, France, and Italy will showcase their work at the upcoming Sibiu International Theater Festival (FITS).

Among them is Kibbutz Contemporary Dance Company from Israel, which will present the show Asylum, with choreography, scenography, and lighting by Rami Be’er.

Jesús Carmona Dance Company will bring to Sibiu the show The Jump, while Vertigo Dance Company presents Pardes, choreographed by Noa Wertheim.

The program of this year’s edition of FITS includes dance performances presented in both performance venues and in open areas.

The festival takes place between June 24 and July 3 under the theme of Beauty. For ten days, the city will host more than 800 events in 80 venues.

(Photo: Asylum by Eyal Hirsch, courtesy of FITS)

