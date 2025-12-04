Finance

Fitch affirms Romania's CEC Bank at BB with stable outlook

04 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Romania-based, state-owned bank CEC Bank at BB/stable, its Viability Rating (VR) at bb, and Government Support Rating (GSR) at b, based on the bank's moderate, albeit strengthening, business profile, adequate capitalisation, and reasonable funding and liquidity. This puts the Romanian bank's rating two notches below the sovereign rating (BBB-/negative), in the non-investment area.

The positive factors partly offset its asset quality and profitability, which are weaker than its larger Romanian peers, the rating agency argued. 

CEC's risk profile is commensurate with its simple business model. Its underwriting standards are broadly in line with domestic industry norms, but lending approvals are partly decentralised, and risk controls are fairly unsophisticated, Fitch explained.

The bank's VR and IDRs have headroom to absorb a potential one-notch downward revision of the Romanian banks' operating environment score, which would most likely be driven by a sovereign downgrade. However, CEC's ratings would likely be downgraded if its common equity Tier 1 ratio weakened to below 15% for an extended period and if a sharp increase in impairment charges eroded operating profitability.

The bank's VR and IDRs could also be downgraded if the bank's risk appetite increases materially, which may be reflected in rapid business expansion and lending growth that materially weakens asset quality.

CEC is a medium-sized, state-owned bank, operating a universal business model. Lending is primarily to non-retail borrowers and includes large exposure to public-sector entities. Funding largely comprises granular retail deposits.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Finance

Fitch affirms Romania's CEC Bank at BB with stable outlook

04 December 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Romania-based, state-owned bank CEC Bank at BB/stable, its Viability Rating (VR) at bb, and Government Support Rating (GSR) at b, based on the bank's moderate, albeit strengthening, business profile, adequate capitalisation, and reasonable funding and liquidity. This puts the Romanian bank's rating two notches below the sovereign rating (BBB-/negative), in the non-investment area.

The positive factors partly offset its asset quality and profitability, which are weaker than its larger Romanian peers, the rating agency argued. 

CEC's risk profile is commensurate with its simple business model. Its underwriting standards are broadly in line with domestic industry norms, but lending approvals are partly decentralised, and risk controls are fairly unsophisticated, Fitch explained.

The bank's VR and IDRs have headroom to absorb a potential one-notch downward revision of the Romanian banks' operating environment score, which would most likely be driven by a sovereign downgrade. However, CEC's ratings would likely be downgraded if its common equity Tier 1 ratio weakened to below 15% for an extended period and if a sharp increase in impairment charges eroded operating profitability.

The bank's VR and IDRs could also be downgraded if the bank's risk appetite increases materially, which may be reflected in rapid business expansion and lending growth that materially weakens asset quality.

CEC is a medium-sized, state-owned bank, operating a universal business model. Lending is primarily to non-retail borrowers and includes large exposure to public-sector entities. Funding largely comprises granular retail deposits.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lcva/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 December 2025
Real Estate
DraculaLand mega-project to be developed in Romania under EUR 1 bln private investment
04 December 2025
HR
Nine in ten Romanian employers plan to award Christmas benefits this year, eJobs survey finds
04 December 2025
Administration
Romanian authorities point fingers in Prahova water crisis, president stresses accountability
04 December 2025
Life
From politics to pop culture: Nicușor Dan, Ion Iliescu, and Labubu shape Romania’s Google search trends in 2025
04 December 2025
Culture & History
Saint Nicholas Day marks the start of the holiday season in Romania
04 December 2025
Business
Romania invests EUR 38 mln in lab-quality optical equipment factory
04 December 2025
Finance
Romania plans thinner FX issues in 2026 amid pre-financing and tapping non-market sources
04 December 2025
Defense
Romania boosts Black Sea defense with acquisition of light corvette from Türkiye