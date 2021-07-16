Fit for Future Education, from Romania across the world (press release)

Press Release

Spark School launches a hybrid international High School offering the Cambridge International Curriculum.

The number of students enrolled in online international schools increased by 483% worldwide, in 2020. There is, therefore, a need for students to gain access to curated, adapted and accredited content from great international schools, wherever they may be located.

Why choose Spark School?

Spark School builds future-ready competencies for students who will go on to live and work anywhere in the world. The blended educational program sets the ground for lifelong learning and engages students to discover and nurture their passions. Students are able to fully customize their educational path and study at their own pace.

Building on the know-how and vast experience of Transylvania College, Spark School provides content from the best international schools in the world.

The unique opportunity offered by Spark School enables the students to fully embrace the culture and ethos of a shared learning environment. While most online school platforms provide only academic opportunities, Spark School’s philosophy of a four-stranded education model - Academics, Leadership, Wellbeing, and Global Awareness - provides holistic development.

Spark’s Fit for Future Education is one place for a student-led curriculum, focusing on both academics and personal development, university admissions and career guidance.

Admissions Process

We take pride in being flexible and accommodating, in addition to delivering quality education at the highest international standards. Our admissions process is open throughout the year. For more information on the process, please contact us at admissions@spark.school.

About Spark School

Spark School is based in Cluj-Napoca, Romania and operates hybrid (online and physical). Physical places (learning hubs) are planned to open, in order to create global communities.

The Leadership Team is composed of experts with management experience, deep knowledge in education, as well as tracked experience in IT. Together we work for the greater good of our community of students, parents, and teachers.

About the founder

Spark School is founded and led by Ruxandra Mercea, who has more than a decade of experience in international school leadership. Ruxandra is behind the success of what is today, Transylvania College. She is a certified international trainer and one of the top 30 most innovative School Leaders in the World, active member of G30 Schools.

Contact Details: Florina Popîrțac, CMO, florina.popirtac@spark.school, +40 740 928 368.