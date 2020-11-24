Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 07:57
Business

First stage of BRUA’s Romanian section is ready

24 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania has completed the first phase of the BRUA gas pipeline project on its territory, Dan Dragan, a state secretary in the Ministry of Economy and Energy, announced, quoted by Economica.net.

The project, which connects Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, and Austria, will increase Romania's natural gas export (and import) capacity to Hungary to 1.75 billion cubic meters per year and the export capacity to Bulgaria to 1.5 billion cubic meters per year.

The first stage's cost was EUR 479 million, out of which EUR 179 mln came from a European Union grant. Romanian state gas transport company Transgaz has managed the project.

"The first phase of the BRUA project is completed and, once operational, will strengthen Romania’s energy independence and ensure the diversification of gas sources. Congratulations to Transgaz and its employees," said Dragan at the Romanian International Gas Conference.

The project's second stage aims to connect the future offshore gas exploitation sites in Romania's Black Sea section to BRUA, thus allowing the country to export part of the Black Sea production to Hungary and Austria.

(Photo: Oleg Gerasymenko/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 08:24
14 October 2020
Business
Romanian Govt. official says existing clients will share the cost of adding new gas consumers to the grid
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 07:57
Business

First stage of BRUA’s Romanian section is ready

24 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania has completed the first phase of the BRUA gas pipeline project on its territory, Dan Dragan, a state secretary in the Ministry of Economy and Energy, announced, quoted by Economica.net.

The project, which connects Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, and Austria, will increase Romania's natural gas export (and import) capacity to Hungary to 1.75 billion cubic meters per year and the export capacity to Bulgaria to 1.5 billion cubic meters per year.

The first stage's cost was EUR 479 million, out of which EUR 179 mln came from a European Union grant. Romanian state gas transport company Transgaz has managed the project.

"The first phase of the BRUA project is completed and, once operational, will strengthen Romania’s energy independence and ensure the diversification of gas sources. Congratulations to Transgaz and its employees," said Dragan at the Romanian International Gas Conference.

The project's second stage aims to connect the future offshore gas exploitation sites in Romania's Black Sea section to BRUA, thus allowing the country to export part of the Black Sea production to Hungary and Austria.

(Photo: Oleg Gerasymenko/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 08:24
14 October 2020
Business
Romanian Govt. official says existing clients will share the cost of adding new gas consumers to the grid
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

24 November 2020
Business
Romania’s wine industry: 550 companies generate revenues of EUR 370 mln per year
19 November 2020
Business
London-based startup looks for financing on Romanian equity crowdfunding platform
23 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Finbar Murphy (Irishman living in RO): It is a safe country with friendly people and a great climate
17 November 2020
Travel
Romania's Transylvania, on National Geographic’s list of destinations on the rise for 2021
17 November 2020
Business
Romanian tech unicorn UiPath reportedly advances with preparations for 2021 IPO
16 November 2020
Politics
Romania and Russia congratulate pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu for victory in Moldova presidential elections
15 November 2020
Social
New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital
13 November 2020
Business
Romania's economic recovery in Q3, slower than anticipated