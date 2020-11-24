First stage of BRUA’s Romanian section is ready

Romania has completed the first phase of the BRUA gas pipeline project on its territory, Dan Dragan, a state secretary in the Ministry of Economy and Energy, announced, quoted by Economica.net.

The project, which connects Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, and Austria, will increase Romania's natural gas export (and import) capacity to Hungary to 1.75 billion cubic meters per year and the export capacity to Bulgaria to 1.5 billion cubic meters per year.

The first stage's cost was EUR 479 million, out of which EUR 179 mln came from a European Union grant. Romanian state gas transport company Transgaz has managed the project.

"The first phase of the BRUA project is completed and, once operational, will strengthen Romania’s energy independence and ensure the diversification of gas sources. Congratulations to Transgaz and its employees," said Dragan at the Romanian International Gas Conference.

The project's second stage aims to connect the future offshore gas exploitation sites in Romania's Black Sea section to BRUA, thus allowing the country to export part of the Black Sea production to Hungary and Austria.

(Photo: Oleg Gerasymenko/ Dreamstime)

