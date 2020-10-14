Romanian Govt. official says existing clients will share the cost of adding new gas consumers to the grid

Gas distribution companies in Romania will cover the costs for adding new consumers to the gas distribution networks they operate. Then they will recover those costs by increasing the distribution fees paid by all the consumers they serve, Nicolae Havrilet, a state secretary in the Energy Ministry explained.

Thus, the connection of new consumers to the gas grid will not be exactly "free of charge," as previously reported, but the costs will be shared by all the consumers, not just new ones.

Havrilet claims that the distribution fees will increase by less than 1% for all consumers, Agerpres reported.

"It is a good measure, so that all consumers, including those in the vulnerable category, have the opportunity to be connected and benefit from this service," he argued.

The official added that this cost-sharing system would also apply for expanding the gas distribution networks to new localities.

A similar system could apply for connecting new consumers to the power grids. However, some distributors warn that this new system could pose problems for small distribution companies, which wouldn't be able to support such costs without charging much higher distribution fees from existing users.

(Photo source: Oleg Geraymenko/Dreamstime.com)