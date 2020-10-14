Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 08:24
Business

Romanian Govt. official says existing clients will share the cost of adding new gas consumers to the grid

14 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Gas distribution companies in Romania will cover the costs for adding new consumers to the gas distribution networks they operate. Then they will recover those costs by increasing the distribution fees paid by all the consumers they serve, Nicolae Havrilet, a state secretary in the Energy Ministry explained.

Thus, the connection of new consumers to the gas grid will not be exactly "free of charge," as previously reported, but the costs will be shared by all the consumers, not just new ones.

Havrilet claims that the distribution fees will increase by less than 1% for all consumers, Agerpres reported.

"It is a good measure, so that all consumers, including those in the vulnerable category, have the opportunity to be connected and benefit from this service," he argued.

The official added that this cost-sharing system would also apply for expanding the gas distribution networks to new localities.

A similar system could apply for connecting new consumers to the power grids. However, some distributors warn that this new system could pose problems for small distribution companies, which wouldn't be able to support such costs without charging much higher distribution fees from existing users.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Oleg Geraymenko/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 08:41
02 October 2020
Business
Connection to natural gas grid in RO gets quicker and cheaper
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/14/2020 - 08:24
Business

Romanian Govt. official says existing clients will share the cost of adding new gas consumers to the grid

14 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Gas distribution companies in Romania will cover the costs for adding new consumers to the gas distribution networks they operate. Then they will recover those costs by increasing the distribution fees paid by all the consumers they serve, Nicolae Havrilet, a state secretary in the Energy Ministry explained.

Thus, the connection of new consumers to the gas grid will not be exactly "free of charge," as previously reported, but the costs will be shared by all the consumers, not just new ones.

Havrilet claims that the distribution fees will increase by less than 1% for all consumers, Agerpres reported.

"It is a good measure, so that all consumers, including those in the vulnerable category, have the opportunity to be connected and benefit from this service," he argued.

The official added that this cost-sharing system would also apply for expanding the gas distribution networks to new localities.

A similar system could apply for connecting new consumers to the power grids. However, some distributors warn that this new system could pose problems for small distribution companies, which wouldn't be able to support such costs without charging much higher distribution fees from existing users.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Oleg Geraymenko/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 08:41
02 October 2020
Business
Connection to natural gas grid in RO gets quicker and cheaper
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

13 October 2020
Social
Romania extends state of alert, bans wedding events, removes some countries from "yellow list"
13 October 2020
Business
Romanian "queen of eyebrows" ranks higher than Beyonce, JLo and Serena Williams on Forbes list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women
13 October 2020
Social
Romania's Orthodox Church lashes at Govt. for banning pilgrimages over COVID-19 fears
13 October 2020
Social
Bucharest is close to entering “red scenario” as number of new COVID-19 cases in Romania remains high
13 October 2020
Business
Black Friday in Romania, two weeks earlier than Black Friday in the US this year
12 October 2020
Business
U.S. Department of Commerce sets heavy antidumping duty on aluminum imports from Romania
12 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Christophe Chamboncel, Accor: Romania has unlimited prospects for growing the hospitality industry
12 October 2020
OpEd
14 ways to make sure you don’t miss important stories from Romania