Romania sees season's first snow on Transfăgărășan, other mountain areas as temperatures drop

Romania recorded the season's first snowfall in several mountain areas on Monday morning, September 29, including the scenic Transfăgărășan highway, as colder weather settled across the country. The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) also issued a weather advisory valid for this week, warning of cold and rainy conditions.

The Regional Road and Bridge Directorate (DRPD) in Brașov reported snow in the Bâlea Lake area of the Transfăgărășan, where crews prepared plows and spread anti-skid materials to prevent ice formation.

"Although the snow that fell this morning is not causing problems yet, our colleagues will intervene throughout the day with plows and anti-skid material, especially since conditions are expected to worsen in the coming days," the agency said on social media, urging drivers to adapt their driving to road conditions.

More images were shared on the Meteoplus social media page.

Similar measures were taken on the Transalpina, between Rânca and Obârșia Lotrului, where crews operated snow-clearing equipment, according to News.ro. In Maramureș county, local officials confirmed snowfall in the Prislop Pass, noting that machinery and de-icing supplies were ready for use on national road DN18 around Borșa.

Meanwhile, other social media images showed picturesque early snow in several other mountain regions, including Suceava's Gura Haitii – Șaru Dornei, as well as Parâng-Șureanu and Mădăraș in Harghita, where snowflakes dusted rooftops and courtyards.

The ANM issued a weather advisory valid from September 29 through October 2, warning of cold, rainy conditions across much of the country. At elevations above 1,700 meters, snowfall is expected to dominate, with accumulations of 5 to 10 centimeters.

Daytime highs will generally range between 11 and 20 degrees Celsius, while nighttime lows will drop to between 1 and 10 degrees, with colder values in mountain depressions.

The agency said it would update its forecasts as needed, including issuing immediate alerts for severe weather.

