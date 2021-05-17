Romania's Govt. announces first Relaunch Plan elements agreed with EC

Romania agreed with the European Commission on the key reforms to be implemented, announced that it would borrow the entire sum made available under the Relaunch and Resilience Plan (EUR 29.2 bln) and agreed with the Commission on the “mature” projects - namely those already agreed upon by both parties.

The Ministry of Investments and European Funds announced the “mature” projects, summing up to EUR 8.6 bln: those dedicated to SMEs (EUR 2.2 bln) and the projects in education (EUR 3.7 bln) and health (EUR 2.5 bln).

Another three large categories of projects are in an advanced stage of negotiations: Afforestation, combating illegal logging and biodiversity (EUR 1.4 bln), transport (EUR 8.5 bln) and Renovation Wave fund (EUR 2.2 billion bln).

As regards the reforms agreed, they are outlined in broad terms and include, besides the public sector reforms and new justice laws - which have been typically on the Government’s agenda for the past decades - some “green” reforms such as promoting the phasing out of coal from the energy mix and increasing the contribution of renewable energy, support for the production of hydrogen and batteries and a reform of the electricity market.

(Photo source: Marian Vejcik/Dreamstime.com)