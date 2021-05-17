Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 05/17/2021 - 08:02
Business

Romania's Govt. announces first Relaunch Plan elements agreed with EC

17 May 2021
Romania agreed with the European Commission on the key reforms to be implemented, announced that it would borrow the entire sum made available under the Relaunch and Resilience Plan (EUR 29.2 bln) and agreed with the Commission on the “mature” projects - namely those already agreed upon by both parties.

The Ministry of Investments and European Funds announced the “mature” projects, summing up to EUR 8.6 bln: those dedicated to SMEs (EUR 2.2 bln) and the projects in education (EUR 3.7 bln) and health (EUR 2.5 bln).

Another three large categories of projects are in an advanced stage of negotiations: Afforestation, combating illegal logging and biodiversity (EUR 1.4 bln), transport (EUR 8.5 bln) and Renovation Wave fund (EUR 2.2 billion bln).

As regards the reforms agreed, they are outlined in broad terms and include, besides the public sector reforms and new justice laws - which have been typically on the Government’s agenda for the past decades -  some “green” reforms such as promoting the phasing out of coal from the energy mix and increasing the contribution of renewable energy, support for the production of hydrogen and batteries and a reform of the electricity market.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Marian Vejcik/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Normal
 

