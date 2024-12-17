First K2 retail park in Romania opens in Râșnov, more in development under EUR 36 mln investment

K2 Retail Properties, part of the Goldbach Group, has announced the opening of its first K2-branded retail park in Râșnov, Brașov county, and the development of 22 additional retail galleries nationwide. Fully leased to international retailers, the retail gallery in Râșnov marks the first of its kind for the brand and is part of the company's national expansion strategy.

The company has also acquired eight retail galleries in various locations across Romania, including Zărnești, Huși, Moreni, Motru, Oravița, Orăștie, Titu, and Vălenii de Munte, in 2024. Plus, K2 Retail Properties has begun 14 more retail developments this year.

In total, K2 Retail Properties is investing EUR 36 million in 23 retail parks across Romania, which are either completed or under construction. Upon completion, the retail spaces will cover approximately 40,000 square meters.

Elena Oancea, co-CEO of Goldbach Group, stated: "By 2030, we aim to expand our national presence in both food and non-food retail, increasing the total area of our K2 retail galleries to 100,000 square meters."

Through its nine fully operational and leased food and non-food retail galleries, K2 Retail Properties strengthens its presence in seven counties across Romania, namely Brașov, Vaslui, Dâmbovița, Gorj, Caraș-Severin, Hunedoara, and Prahova. With the completion of the ongoing projects, the company expects to be present in 14 counties by the end of 2026.

Goldbach Group encompasses eight companies involved in complex project development across various sectors, including retail park development through K2 Retail Properties, property management via K2 Assets, construction services through Goldbach Construct, real estate development via Goldbach Development, architecture and urban planning through Goldbach Design & Build, interior design with K2 Design Lab, renewable energy through Goldbach Energy, and EU-funded project consultancy via Goldbach Consulting.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)