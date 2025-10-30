First edition of "Energy for Romania" event opens dialogue between leaders in energy, education and civil society

News from Companies

The first edition of the event "Energy for Romania ”, organized by the Electrica Group and the Electrica Foundation, took place at Hala Filaret, the site of the first power plant in Bucharest. It brought together over 150 participants, including representatives from the public authorities, leaders from the energy sector, the capital market, academia, and non-governmental organizations, for an open dialogue about how energy, education, and social responsibility can merge to build a future sustainable for Romania.

Alexandru Chiriță (CEO Electrica): "In 2022, when I joined the Electrica Group, the share price was 6 lei. Together with my colleagues, I dreamed of what seemed impossible, and today, when the share reached 23 lei, I can say that that dream has become a reality. Many ask me what I did to succeed. The truth is that I didn't do anything alone; I just gave people the freedom to be professionals and to build, day by day, the company we all want. But perhaps the most important thing is that we have succeeded in combining investments and economic performance with social and educational projects that give meaning to our development.”

Leaders in energy and administration attended the opening

In the opening of the event, Mihai Diaconu (President of the Board of Directors of Electrica) emphasized the connection between economic performance and social responsibility: "In 2025, in Romania, there are still thousands of households without access to electricity. The energy infrastructure that we manage is vital for the development of communities, and our success cannot be measured​ only by financial indicators, but also by the real impact on people.”

Radu Burnete (Presidential Advisor) emphasized​ Romania's strategic role: "Romania can be a regional leader in energy, but we must invest quickly in production, networks, and market development to achieve this goal. We need competitive energy prices and a friendly market for private capital to support​ the energy transition.”

The message was reinforced by Bogdan Ivan (Minister of Energy), who highlighted that the energy system is a pillar for the whole economy: "The energy system is not only about energy or gas, but about Romania’s economy and how the country can turn into an economic champion. I can't wait for the dream of many Romanians to come true and Romania to become a country that’s no longer dependent on energy imports, but is a net exporter of energy, while the energy prices for individual consumers and companies are below the EU average.”

Alexandru Petrescu (ASF President) brought a market financial perspective: "When we talk about energy, we are talking about a whole scaffolding of trust. Energy means technology, but also the ability to build trust. All these ingredients form the infrastructure through which a state delivers stability and protection to consumers, whether they are investors or end-users. Trust remains essential to moving forward with confidence."

Remus Vulpescu (BVB General Manager) emphasized the support that the Bucharest Stock Exchange can provide for the green transition: “In July, Electrica listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange the largest issue of corporate and non-financial green bonds in Romania – 500 million euros entirely earmarked for investments in renewable energy and storage capacities. This transaction is not only a record due to its size, but also demonstrates that the Romanian capital market is ready to offer sophisticated financing instruments for the energy transition.”

From the side academic environment, Mihnea Costoiu (Rector of the University of Polytechnic Bucharest) raised​ concerns about the shortage​ of qualified human resources in the energy sector: "In the 2024-2025 academic year, we had 3,800 engineering graduates at Politehnica, for whom the market offered 39,000 jobs. The huge difference shows that Romania is going through a major crisis of engineers, and the country urgently needs well-trained specialists."

The event agenda included three thematic panels, each highlighting the connection between energy and other areas of society. The discussions showed that energy is not just about technical infrastructure, but has a direct impact on people's lives.

A highlight of the event was the exhibition area, created​ in partnership with the National Technical Museum "Prof. Eng. Dimitrie Leonida", where the public could admire heritage technological exhibits​, among which were a replica of the Apollo 11 lunar module, astronaut Buzz Aldrin's training suit, Romanian engineer Iustin Capră's inventions, and vintage cars.

Along with these collectible pieces, guests also discovered the innovative presentations of Renaissance Robotics, a robotics team supported by the Electrica Foundation, which showcased projects developed by young people passionate about science and engineering. The exhibition represented a bridge between the past and the future, reminding participants that progress and technological innovation are possible when education, science, and power work in harmony.

More details on www.energiepentruromania.ro.

