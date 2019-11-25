Bucharest mall evacuated due to fire in the underground parking

Newsroom
Hundreds of people were evacuated from the Sun Plaza mall in Bucharest’s District 4 on Sunday afternoon, November 24, after a car caught fire in the shopping center’s underground parking lot. Firefighters extinguished the fire and several people were taken to the hospital, according to local Digi24.

The fire broke out at around 4 PM and the smoke coming from the underground parking triggered the mall’s alarm. All the people inside were evacuated.

A total of six people needed medical attention. Four were exposed to the smoke and were transported to the hospital, one suffered a panic attack and another one accused chest pain. In addition, three cars were destroyed in the fire, according to the Bucharest-Ilfov Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, quoted by Digi24.

[email protected]

(Photo source: ID 50844681 © Teodororoianu - Dreamstime.com)

