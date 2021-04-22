Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

Latest financing round puts FinTechOS at USD 220 mln

22 April 2021
FintechOS, a Romanian start-up that develops digital solutions for the financial industry, reached a valuation of USD 220 million, according to ZF estimates, after recently concluding the Series B funding round of USD 60 million.

Following the investment, the company targets recurring revenues of EUR 15-20 million in 2021 and expanding into the US and Asian markets.

The company, founded in 2017 by Romanian entrepreneurs Teodor Blidarus and Sergiu Negut, had recurring revenues of almost EUR 6.3 million (USD 7.5 million in 2020) and has nearly 300 employees.

"We have the ambition to create a technology company with a global footprint. The possible investments for a young company were no longer enough, and we had to move out to a wider universe of investors and customers. All the shareholders we had in the previous series contributed to the current round with the maximum they could contribute with," Sergiu Negut co-founder (pictured left), CFO and COO of FintechOS, told ZF Live.

