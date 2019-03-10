Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 10/03/2019 - 09:02
Politics
RO finance minister says nobody will be able to close the 2020 budget if Govt. falls
03 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

No one will be able to close the state budget for next year, if the no-confidence motion against the Government led by prime minister Viorica Dancila passes, finance minister Eugen Teodorovici said at a conference on Wednesday, October 2, hinting that he was the only one who could do this.

He also said that the Opposition’s representatives were “blunderheads” when it comes to the economy.

“The budget for next year depends on the motion. Now, it looks very good and everything we have promised for next year and the years to come will be applied. But I am sure that, if the motion passes, no one will close the budget next year,” Teodorovici said, quoted by Agerpres.

“I can also bet that next year won’t end without cuts if the Opposition comes to power, namely these blunderheads of the economy,” he added.

The Opposition filed its no-confidence motion against the Dancila cabinet on Tuesday. The Parliament’s vote on the motion is scheduled for next Thursday.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 10/03/2019 - 09:02
Politics
RO finance minister says nobody will be able to close the 2020 budget if Govt. falls
03 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

No one will be able to close the state budget for next year, if the no-confidence motion against the Government led by prime minister Viorica Dancila passes, finance minister Eugen Teodorovici said at a conference on Wednesday, October 2, hinting that he was the only one who could do this.

He also said that the Opposition’s representatives were “blunderheads” when it comes to the economy.

“The budget for next year depends on the motion. Now, it looks very good and everything we have promised for next year and the years to come will be applied. But I am sure that, if the motion passes, no one will close the budget next year,” Teodorovici said, quoted by Agerpres.

“I can also bet that next year won’t end without cuts if the Opposition comes to power, namely these blunderheads of the economy,” he added.

The Opposition filed its no-confidence motion against the Dancila cabinet on Tuesday. The Parliament’s vote on the motion is scheduled for next Thursday.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

03 October 2019
OpEd
Comment: Romania’s message on Germany’s national day – Gesundheit!
03 October 2019
Social
Thieves get away with EUR 160,000 after movie-like robbery at a mall in Romania’s Constanta
02 October 2019
Business
Romanian airline Tarom to launch direct flights from Bucharest to New York next summer
02 October 2019
Business
Influential investor says Romania won’t be able to keep single tax rate any longer
01 October 2019
Politics
Opposition submits no-confidence motion against Romania’s Govt.
01 October 2019
Business
Over 37,000 Romanian IT specialists left the country in 20 years, 30% went to US and Canada, 13% to UK
01 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s ruling party, ready to send new controversial proposal for EU commissioner seat
01 October 2019
Business
Appliance producer opens first Industry 4.0 factory in Romania after EUR 150 mln investment

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40