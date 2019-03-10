RO finance minister says nobody will be able to close the 2020 budget if Govt. falls

No one will be able to close the state budget for next year, if the no-confidence motion against the Government led by prime minister Viorica Dancila passes, finance minister Eugen Teodorovici said at a conference on Wednesday, October 2, hinting that he was the only one who could do this.

He also said that the Opposition’s representatives were “blunderheads” when it comes to the economy.

“The budget for next year depends on the motion. Now, it looks very good and everything we have promised for next year and the years to come will be applied. But I am sure that, if the motion passes, no one will close the budget next year,” Teodorovici said, quoted by Agerpres.

“I can also bet that next year won’t end without cuts if the Opposition comes to power, namely these blunderheads of the economy,” he added.

The Opposition filed its no-confidence motion against the Dancila cabinet on Tuesday. The Parliament’s vote on the motion is scheduled for next Thursday.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]