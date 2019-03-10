Romania Insider
Politics
Romanian Parliament’s vote against Govt. scheduled for next Thursday
03 October 2019
Romania’s opposition parties demonstrated their strength in the Parliament on October 2, when they rejected with a majority of votes the ruling party’s tentative calendar for expediting the no-confidence motion and setting the vote over the weekend when chances for full participation of lawmakers would be weaker.

The opposition also failed to impose its own calendar, but the final schedule is a compromise: the final vote will be given next Thursday, Hotnews.ro reported.

It is not a weekend day, and it gives enough time to the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) to negotiate individually with lawmakers in an attempt to restore its majority.

The no-confidence motion against prime minister Viorica Dancila and her cabinet will be discussed on Thursday, October 3, and will be voted one week later, under the calendar imposed by the opposition parties.

Under the initial calendar proposed by PSD and passed during the morning by the Parliament’s leading bodies where the ruling party still has majority, the motion would have been voted on Saturday, October 5.

In the meantime, two more PSD MPs have reportedly defected to support the no-confidence motion, G4media reported. The number of signatories thus reached 247, versus 233 needed to overthrow the Government.

