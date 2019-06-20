Romania’s finance minister says he’s not interested in central bank governor post

Romania’s finance minister Eugen Teodorovici firmly rejected the rumors related to his alleged interest in taking over the position of central bank governor. “Not interested,” he told journalists when asked if he was preparing to move to the National Bank of Romania (BNR), according to local Economica.net.

The term of incumbent BNR governor Mugur Isarescu, who has held this position since 1990, expires this autumn and it remains unclear whether he would be interested in a new term at his age (70).

Another candidate circulated by the local media is former BNR vice-president Cristian Popa. After 16 years at BNR and three consecutive terms as deputy governor, Popa left the central bank in 2014. Backed by the National Liberal Party (PNL), he failed to get a new term in 2014 despite his long career with the central bank.

Popa was also Romania’s representative to the European Investment Bank (EIB). Within the central bank, Popa was responsible for monetary policy, financial stability, and international relations.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)