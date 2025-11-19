No final decision on cutting 10% of central administration payroll in Romania

Although the Romanian ruling coalition announced a principle agreement over cutting by 10% the payroll of the central administration, no formal agreement has been drafted yet, and the technical specifications are not yet clear. In any case, it seems broadly agreed that the ministries and other central administrative units will be given flexibility in deciding whether the target is reached through redundancies or cutting personnel expenditures.

The coalition agreed on a 10% cut, but not on what to cut – the total budget of the central administration or only personnel expenditures, ProTV commented.

After the coalition talks, Social Democrat (PSD) leader Sorin Grindeanu explained that the public administration reform involves a 10% reduction in spending, including personnel, according to ProTV. The PSD leader specified that, in areas where cuts have already been made, such as education, only the remaining difference up to the established threshold will be applied.

The president of the Hungarian party UDMR, Kelemen Hunor, confirmed in Parliament that there will be a 10% reduction in personnel expenses, with each unit of the central administration coming up with a government decision.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)