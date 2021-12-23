Filarmonica della Scala concert at 2021 Enescu Festival available online for the holidays

The concert the Filarmonica della Scala Orchestra delivered at this year’s edition of the George Enescu Festival alongside cellist Daniel Müller-Schott will be available for free viewing on the festival’s website for the holidays.

The recording of the concert can be watched between December 24 and January 2, 2022.

The concert took place on September 2. The program included Antonín Dvořák’s Cello Concerto in B minor, and the Symphony No. 2 in D major, Op. 73 by Johannes Brahms. The orchestra was conducted by Andrés Orozco-Estrada.

Filarmonica della Scala was set up by Claudio Abbado and the musicians of La Scala Opera House in 1982 with the aim of developing a symphonic repertoire. Carlo Maria Giulini conducted the orchestra in more than 90 concerts. Riccardo Muti was its principal conductor from 1987 to 2005. Riccardo Chailly was named principal conductor in 2015.

The orchestra collaborated with conductors such as Georges Prêtre, Lorin Maazel, Wolfgang Sawallisch, Zubin Metha, or Leonard Bernstein.

Since 2013, it has hosted the Concerto per Milano in Piazza Duomo, an event that gathers an audience of some 40,000 people every year.

(Photo: Andrada Pavel, courtesy of Enescu Festival)

