 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

Finance

Interest for Romanian retail bonds rises but shifts towards foreign currency

17 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian retail investors placed RON 537 million in local currency and EUR 223 million (over RON 1.1 billion) in euros under the June 2025 issue of the Government’s bond scheme Fidelis, resulting in a total of approximately RON 1.65 billion, according to data aggregated by Ziarul Financiar

The retail investors thus returned after the political turmoil, but their interest shifted towards foreign currency bonds, reflecting investors’ caution regarding the possible weakening of the currency.

For comparison, in the previous issue in May, the state attracted RON 1.2 billion, in April approximately RON 1.3 billion, in March approximately RON 2.2 billion, and in February, a record of RON 4.3 billion.

Regarding the euro-denominated bonds, subscriptions were EUR 75 million for the two-year tranche at an interest rate of 3.9% per annum, EUR 22 million for the five-year tranche with an interest rate of 5.6%, and EUR 124 million for the seven-year tranche at an annual yield of 6.5%.

(Photo: Brad Wynnyk/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Finance

Interest for Romanian retail bonds rises but shifts towards foreign currency

17 June 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian retail investors placed RON 537 million in local currency and EUR 223 million (over RON 1.1 billion) in euros under the June 2025 issue of the Government’s bond scheme Fidelis, resulting in a total of approximately RON 1.65 billion, according to data aggregated by Ziarul Financiar

The retail investors thus returned after the political turmoil, but their interest shifted towards foreign currency bonds, reflecting investors’ caution regarding the possible weakening of the currency.

For comparison, in the previous issue in May, the state attracted RON 1.2 billion, in April approximately RON 1.3 billion, in March approximately RON 2.2 billion, and in February, a record of RON 4.3 billion.

Regarding the euro-denominated bonds, subscriptions were EUR 75 million for the two-year tranche at an interest rate of 3.9% per annum, EUR 22 million for the five-year tranche with an interest rate of 5.6%, and EUR 124 million for the seven-year tranche at an annual yield of 6.5%.

(Photo: Brad Wynnyk/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 June 2025
Travel
Buzău Land: UNESCO geopark in Eastern Romania opens additional visiting sites
16 June 2025
Diversity
Romania among EU countries with highest rates of violence against women in relationships, study shows
16 June 2025
Macro
Romania’s CA deficit up 46% y/y to 9.4% of GDP in year to April
16 June 2025
Politics
Technocrat prime minister scenario emerges amid political deadlock in Romania
13 June 2025
Justice
Romania’s former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu remains under judicial supervision
13 June 2025
Politics
Timișoara mayor Dominic Fritz wins race to head Romania’s reformist party USR
13 June 2025
Society
Romanian president Nicușor Dan lays wreaths at monuments dedicated to the 1990 Mineriad
13 June 2025
Society
Romania issues travel warnings after Israel's attack on Iran, several flights cancelled