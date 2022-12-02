Fewer permits for residential buildings issued in Romania in January-October
The number of building permits issued for residential projects in Romania decreased by 12.9% in the first ten months of the year compared to the same period last year, to 37,790.
In October, the number of permits issued plunged by 22.8% YoY, according to data from the statistics office. However, the built area envisaged by the projects approved in the month was only 1.4% smaller compared to the same month last year.
Of the total construction permits for residential buildings issued in October, 70.2% are for rural areas.
Speaking of non-residential buildings, the number of permits issued in October decreased by 6.4% YoY, but their combined area surged by 44.7% YoY.
(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)