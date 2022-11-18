Romania’s construction works activity up 16.4% YoY in Q3

The construction works index, which reflects the volume of works carried out in the sector (in comparable terms), increased by 16.4% in the third quarter of this year (Q3) compared to the same period last year, according to the Romanian statistics office INS. It was the highest annual increase since the end of 2019.

The seasonally-adjusted index increased by 4.6% QoQ – the highest value since Q1/2020.

Speaking of the annual growth, the segments of the market that are behind the robust performance are those of non-residential buildings (+25.6% YoY) and civil engineering (+21.6% YoY), while the residential segment has stagnated (+0.0% YoY).

For the whole January-September period, the volume of construction works in Romania increased by 8.6% YoY, with the non-residential buildings segment (+18.9% YoY) standing out. The segments of civil engineering and residential buildings also increased by significant rates of 5.4% YoY and 4.0% YoY, respectively.

(Photo source: Bogdan Hoda/Dreamstime.com)